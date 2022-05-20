To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India tests NASM-SR from helicopter for first time

20th May 2022 - 03:04 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

This photo shows the maiden launch of a NASM-SR weapon from an airborne helicopter. (Indian MoD)

India is developing a new helicopter-launched anti-ship missile, which could be integrated on MH-60R helicopters on order from the US

The Defence Research and Development Organisation and Indian Navy (IN) successfully performed a maiden flight test for telemetrics of the indigenous air-launched Naval Anti-Ship Missile - Short Range (NASM-SR) on 18 May mainly.

The Naval Flight Test Squadron launched the NASM-SR, the fruit of a $56 million development project, from a Sea King 42B helicopter at the Chandipur test range. An indigenously developed launcher for the helicopter was used for the first time.

‘The subsonic fire-and-forget missile followed the desired sea-skimming trajectory and reached the designated target with a high degree of accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms.

