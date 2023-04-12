India test-fires indigenous ER-ASR anti-submarine rocket
As part of efforts to enhance India’s ASW capabilities, the guided-missile destroyer INS Chennai successfully test-fired the Extended-Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ER-ASR) for the first time in early April.
The performance of the new solid-propellant rocket was evaluated at a short range of 2.7km and in long-range mode at 8.5km.
Once in production, the 1.85m-long ER-ASR can be fired singly or in salvo mode, depending on tactical mission needs. It is fired from an indigenised rocket launcher mounted aboard Indian Navy (IN) warships.
The rocket was designed by two Pune-based arms of the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO): the Armament
