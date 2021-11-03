India receives first-in-class P15B destroyer

The Indian Navy (IN) received its first of four 163m-long Project 15B destroyers — to be named INS Visakhapatnam (D66) — from Mazagon Docks Limited (MDL) in Mumbai on 28 October.

Its introduction has been repeatedly delayed, as Visakhapatnam was laid down in October 2013 and launched in April 2015. A drawn-out delivery process is expected to culminate later in November with a commissioning ceremony.

The IN commented: ‘Induction of the destroyer will not only enhance combat readiness, but will also be a major leap forward towards our quest for Aatmanirbhar Bharat [self-reliant India].’

Visakhapatnam was designed by the IN's Directorate of Naval Design …