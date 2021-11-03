To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

India receives first-in-class P15B destroyer

3rd November 2021 - 20:25 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The first-of-class Project 15B destroyer, INS Visakhapatnam, is expected to be commissioned into the Indian Navy soon. (IN)

The Indian Navy should commission its first Visakhapatnam-class destroyer shortly after it was handed over by its shipbuilder.

The Indian Navy (IN) received its first of four 163m-long Project 15B destroyers — to be named INS Visakhapatnam (D66) — from Mazagon Docks Limited (MDL) in Mumbai on 28 October.

Its introduction has been repeatedly delayed, as Visakhapatnam was laid down in October 2013 and launched in April 2015. A drawn-out delivery process is expected to culminate later in November with a commissioning ceremony.

The IN commented: ‘Induction of the destroyer will not only enhance combat readiness, but will also be a major leap forward towards our quest for Aatmanirbhar Bharat [self-reliant India].’

Visakhapatnam was designed by the IN's Directorate of Naval Design …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users