India receives first-in-class P15B destroyer

HII completes Fort Lauderdale LPD builder’s trials
Completion of builder’s trials for new LPD paves the way for acceptance trials by the end of 2021.
The Indian Navy (IN) received its first of four 163m-long Project 15B destroyers — to be named INS Visakhapatnam (D66) — from Mazagon Docks Limited (MDL) in Mumbai on 28 October.
Its introduction has been repeatedly delayed, as Visakhapatnam was laid down in October 2013 and launched in April 2015. A drawn-out delivery process is expected to culminate later in November with a commissioning ceremony.
The IN commented: ‘Induction of the destroyer will not only enhance combat readiness, but will also be a major leap forward towards our quest for Aatmanirbhar Bharat [self-reliant India].’
Visakhapatnam was designed by the IN's Directorate of Naval Design …
A working group will establish how the Netherlands' Walrus-class boats can be kept in service for longer.
Raytheon obtains Tomahawk Block Va contract modification from NAVAIR.
A possible sale of Dutch frigates and minehunters to Greece would build on the previously announced deal with France for three new frigates.