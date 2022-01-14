India picks Ultra-Mahindra partnership to enhance ASW

INS Kavaratti, a ﻿Kamorta-class ASW corvette, pictured in 2020 during sea trials. (Photo: GRSE)

IADS for the Indian Navy will detect enemy torpedoes at long range and divert them from their intended targets.

Ultra Electronics confirmed on 12 January that it has partnered with Mahindra Defence Systems to win a contract for the Indian Navy (IN) under the Integrated Anti-Submarine Warfare Defence Suite (IADS) programme.

The deal is worth about £60 million ($82.37 million) to Ultra, the company announced in a statement. Shephard previously reported that the share for Mahindra is INR13.5 billion ($180.9 million).

IADS deliveries will last from 2024 to 2030, with 14 units to be provided in total for future IN vessels.

IADS provides a powerful multi-sensor ASW capability to detect enemy torpedoes at long range and divert them. The suite uses an inline active and passive towed Low Frequency Variable Depth Sonar as well as embedded detection, classification and localisation to defeat detected torpedo threats.