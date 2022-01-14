India picks Ultra-Mahindra partnership to enhance ASW

Hensoldt joins the Type 212CD supply chain
The German-Norwegian Type 212CD programme marks the first time that OMS 150 and OMS 300 optronic masts will be installed in tandem.
Ultra Electronics confirmed on 12 January that it has partnered with Mahindra Defence Systems to win a contract for the Indian Navy (IN) under the Integrated Anti-Submarine Warfare Defence Suite (IADS) programme.
The deal is worth about £60 million ($82.37 million) to Ultra, the company announced in a statement. Shephard previously reported that the share for Mahindra is INR13.5 billion ($180.9 million).
IADS deliveries will last from 2024 to 2030, with 14 units to be provided in total for future IN vessels.
IADS provides a powerful multi-sensor ASW capability to detect enemy torpedoes at long range and divert them. The suite uses an inline active and passive towed Low Frequency Variable Depth Sonar as well as embedded detection, classification and localisation to defeat detected torpedo threats.
Peru continues to upgrade its naval capabilities despite its limited budget.
Construction is underway of the first U212NFS submarine for the Italian Navy.
The opening of the KATMANSIS cavitation tunnel testbed marks a further step towards industrial self-sufficiency in Turkey.
The USN is minimising the incorporation of new technologies as it looks to develop its next large surface combatant.
Austal USA is hopeful of new work opportunities as it makes headway on its steel shipbuilding facility and new San Diego ship repair site.