India inducts second stealth guided missile destroyer

India has recently commissioned the second of four P15B class stealth guided-missile destroyers INS Mormugao.

The 163m long, 17m wide ship displaces 7400t and has been described by the Indian Navy (IN) as 'one of the most potent warships constructed in India,'

A further seven of the destroyers are on the IN's wish list.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned Mormugao on 18 December in Mumbai, commemorating the date when, in 1961, Dehli launched a campaign to take over Goa from Portuguese rule.

The ship is named after Mormugao city in Goa.

According to IN Chief of Naval Staff