India gifts missile corvette to Vietnam amidst deepening ties

17th July 2023 - 03:14 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The corvette INS Kirpan, pictured before its handover from the Indian Navy to Vietnam. (Photo: Indian MoD)

Cementing the two countries' defence partnership, India has donated a second-hand warship to Vietnam.

India gifted a 32-year-old missile corvette, INS Kirpan, to the Vietnam People’s Navy (VPN). This is the first time that India has donated an operational corvette to a friendly country.

The former Indian Navy vessel departed Visakhapatnam on 28 June and arrived in Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam on 8 July. Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, the ex-INS Kirpan is the third of four Khukri-class corvettes.

When Gen Phan Van Giang, Vietnam’s Minister of Defence, visited India from 17-19 June, his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh had promised to gift this vessel.

The Indian MoD said the

