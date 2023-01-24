India commissions its fifth Scorpene submarine

The Indian Navy (IN) commissioned INS Vagir, its fifth of six license-built Project 75 Kalvari-class diesel-electric conventional submarines, in Mumbai on 23 January.

Built by Mazagaon Dockyard Limited under a 2005 $3 billion technology transfer agreement with Naval Group, the 1,615t submarine will boost the IN’s capability in conducting ISR missions to deal a ‘decisive blow’ to the enemy in times of crisis, the navy declared.

Speaking at Vagir’s induction ceremony, the IN’s Chief of Staff Adm R. Hari Kumar stated that the SSK’s commissioning ‘underscored the coming of age of India’s shipbuilding industry and the maturing