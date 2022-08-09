India commences first ever MRO on a USN vessel
For the first time, a USN ship will utilise maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities in India, with USNS Charles Drew arriving at Kattupalli Port on 7 August.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) will maintain and repair this Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo/ammunition ship at its shipyard in Kattupalli near Chennai. The 42,674t full-load vessel is expected to remain at the shipyard for 11 days.
The USN’s Marine Sealift Command had evaluated several Indian shipyards before selecting L&T. The private company then received a contract from the US for this work.
This all followed a US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in April,
