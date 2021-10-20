Improved KraitAway passes trials

US Navy further invests into Virginia-class submarines
General Dynamics has received a contract modification from the US DoD to perform additional work for the USN’s Virginia-class submarines.
UK company SEA announced on 20 October that it has completed successful trials in the English Channel of its improved KraitArray anti-submarine warfare (ASW) towed array.
KraitArray proved its ‘exceptional sensing performance in small vessels’ in the September trials, SEA claimed. The company (part of Cohort Group) had earlier enhanced the acoustic performance and sensing range of the system.
It added that data gathered from the SEA-funded trials have helped to determine the performance of key aspects of the ASW solution, and will support the next spiral of product development for KraitArray and its parent Krait Defence System.
KraitArray will be deployed soon from a UUV in MoD-funded trials, and overseas trials will also be conducted from an ‘unmanned surface platform’ in November 2021, SEA stated.
Alex Key, head of undersea battlespace at SEA, said: ‘The operational need of today’s navies mean that they require ASW solutions that offer an enhanced sensing capability which can be deployed from smaller and more agile vessels – providing a larger and more flexible detection range.’
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the modular construction of KraitArray offers flexibility, resilience and easy repair or replacement at sea.
