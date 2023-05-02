IMDEX 2023: Rafael offers ships laser air defence capability with Naval Iron Beam development

Rafael has finished a study on the use of high-powered laser weapons at sea over the past year, according to a company spokesperson speaking to Shephard ahead of IMDEX Asia 2023.

The work looked at the atmospheric effects and the use of a laser weapon from a moving platform.

The spokesperson said the study proved that Rafael’s technology and Iron Beam ‘know-how’ could be a highly effective system on board different vessels.

To marinise the system, the Iron Beam solution requires some adjustments to protect it from the harsh environmental conditions of being operated at sea.

Like its land counterpart, the Iron