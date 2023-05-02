To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

IMDEX 2023: Rafael offers ships laser air defence capability with Naval Iron Beam development

2nd May 2023 - 09:45 GMT | by Harry Lye in Changi

RSS

A rendering of the Naval Iron Beam system being fired from a ship. (Photo: Rafael)

Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is working to navalise the Iron Beam high-energy laser weapon giving ships another option to defeat incoming threats.

Rafael has finished a study on the use of high-powered laser weapons at sea over the past year, according to a company spokesperson speaking to Shephard ahead of IMDEX Asia 2023.

The work looked at the atmospheric effects and the use of a laser weapon from a moving platform.

The spokesperson said the study proved that Rafael’s technology and Iron Beam ‘know-how’ could be a highly effective system on board different vessels.

To marinise the system, the Iron Beam solution requires some adjustments to protect it from the harsh environmental conditions of being operated at sea.

Like its land counterpart, the Iron

