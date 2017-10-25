IAI to supply radars for Canadian C295s
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has been contracted by Airbus Defence and Space for the ELM-2022A maritime patrol radar, the company announced on 23 October.
The 16 radars will equip the 16 C-295 maritime surveillance aircraft being purchased from Airbus by the Canadian government for search and rescue operations.
The key surveillance sensor to be installed on board the C-295, the ELM-2022 is a multi-mode radar for the detection, localisation, classification, and tracking of targets over water and land in all weather conditions. The radar provides 360° azimuth and sector mode operation from an antenna located under the fuselage.
ELM-2022 is designed for operational missions in the maritime theatre, such as maritime surveillance and exclusive economic zone patrol, maritime law enforcement and fishery patrol, and air-to-air and air-to-ground ISR missions.
