Hunter-class frigate communications deal awarded to Rohde & Schwarz
Rohde & Schwarz’ NAVICS communications technology will be fitted on the Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN’s) first three Hunter-class frigates under a contract with BAE Systems Maritime Australia (BAESMA).
The company will deliver integrated communication and control systems into the first batch of Hunter-class frigates, the Australian variant of the BAE Systems-designed-and-built Global Combat Ship (GCS).
NAVICS will act as the frigates’ “central nervous system”, the company said, with the communications system offering integrated internal and external communications. The system will process classified information within a multi-level security environment.
Rohde & Schwarz Australia first began working on the integrated communications system (ICS) project more than five years ago when it provided early engineering services for the design and manufacture of the vessels. It will work closely with BAESMA on the manufacture, integration, testing and commissioning of the ICS.
Wolfgang Marchl, vice-president of R&D technology systems for Rohde & Schwarz, commented: “For Hunter we’ve built on the close collaboration between our headquarters and the UK operation we established for development of the Type 26 communications solution.”
In welcoming the contract with Rohde & Schwarz Australia, BAESMA managing director Craig Lockhart added: “In harnessing world-class industry capability, we will ensure that the RAN continues to be equipped with what it needs to fight and win at sea.”
