How the Golden Fleet will change the US Navy acquisition process

The implementation of the Golden Fleet is expected to considerably impact the way the US Navy (USN) conducts its procurement efforts. Although the programme still has challenges to overcome, it is intended to improve and accelerate the acquisition process across the Department of the Navy (DON).

This new approach focuses on multiple lines of action, including deepening the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and increasing the vendor base and partnerships with the industry while reducing bureaucracy.

“The era of accepting delays, underperformance and readiness-eroding backlogs without consequence is over,” John C Phelan, Secretary of the Navy, remarked. “That sense of urgency