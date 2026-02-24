How the Golden Fleet will change the US Navy acquisition process
The implementation of the Golden Fleet is expected to considerably impact the way the US Navy (USN) conducts its procurement efforts. Although the programme still has challenges to overcome, it is intended to improve and accelerate the acquisition process across the Department of the Navy (DON).
This new approach focuses on multiple lines of action, including deepening the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and increasing the vendor base and partnerships with the industry while reducing bureaucracy.
“The era of accepting delays, underperformance and readiness-eroding backlogs without consequence is over,” John C Phelan, Secretary of the Navy, remarked. “That sense of urgency
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Turkey targets Italian market with strategic partnership on USVs and hybrid platforms
Havelsan, VN Maritime and Piloda Defence will collaborate to develop and integrate a range of maritime solutions with a view to secure a first procurement contract in Italy in the first half of this year.
-
Could Asia and the Middle East offer growth opportunities for Italy’s Fincantieri?
Export campaigns for Fincantieri’s submarines and frigates are central to the company’s ambitions as billions of dollars in unawarded contracts come into focus.
-
US Coast Guard’s Arctic Security Cutter ramp-up signifies turning point in Polar operations
The USCG recently announced the award of a contract to Davie Defense for the supply of five ASCs, marking a major step in the acquisition programme as the US grows its presence in the Arctic.