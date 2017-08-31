Homeland receives third Damen patrol vessel
Nigeria’s Homeland Integrated Offshore Services has taken delivery of a third Damen 3307 patrol vessel in Lagos, Nigeria, Damen announced on 29 August.
Guardian 3, along with the previously delivered sister ships Guardian 1 and Guardian 2, will be used to provide security and other support services to the international offshore oil companies active off the coast of Nigeria in the Gulf of Guinea, in support of the Nigerian Navy.
A fourth vessel, ordered at the same time as Guardian 3, is currently under construction.
The Guardian series of 3307 patrol vessels are unarmed, but carry security personnel along with their firearms. An armoured wheelhouse and internal safe haven provide protection for those on board the ship. The vessel can accommodate up to 16 individuals, and can remain at sea for extended periods of time.
The Guardian 3 patrol vessel’s axe-bow design and high-speed hull form delivers rapid acceleration and a top speed of around 30 knots. With 70 sqm of open aft deck, the vessel can also support offshore industries, including crew transfers and equipment deliveries.
Additional features on board Guardian 3 include 15 extra seats for crew transfers, a fast rescue craft, thermal imaging apparatus, self-cleaning fuel separator to protect the engines and generators from contaminated fuel and a FuelTrax fuel management system that measures, monitors and reports on fuel consumption and efficiency. Damen Service Hub in Port Harcourt will provide in-country maintenance services and technical support for the ship.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Boeing to upgrade Royal Australian Navy communications system
The improvements to the navy fleet are part of a vision to create a single integrated network to enhance transmissions across the Australian Defence Force (ADF) incorporating its naval, air and land forces.
-
Japanese navy bets on autonomous technology for the future
Faced with persistent recruitment shortfalls, the JMSDF has turned to unmanned surface and underwater systems to maintain operational capability.
-
First Type 31 frigate for UK Royal Navy rolls out of construction
Named the HMS Venturer, this roll out marks a pivotal milestone as it moves from the construction phase to then undergo outfitting and systems integration ahead of sea trials.
-
Japan orders first upgraded Mogami-class frigates for the JMSDF
The JMSDF has commissioned the seventh Mogami-class ship as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries advances upgraded frigates and supply vessels.
-
Japan accelerates naval shipbuilding with new OPVs, destroyers and amphibious craft
Japan Marine United has made advances in OPV construction, as it unveils next-gen DDGX concepts and expands fast-landing craft fleet for island defence.
-
US military to test new Red Cat unmanned surface vessel in August
Puerto Rico-based firm announces it expansion into the ”fast-growing and urgently needed” maritime unmanned market.