Homeland receives third Damen patrol vessel

Nigeria’s Homeland Integrated Offshore Services has taken delivery of a third Damen 3307 patrol vessel in Lagos, Nigeria, Damen announced on 29 August.

Guardian 3, along with the previously delivered sister ships Guardian 1 and Guardian 2, will be used to provide security and other support services to the international offshore oil companies active off the coast of Nigeria in the Gulf of Guinea, in support of the Nigerian Navy.

A fourth vessel, ordered at the same time as Guardian 3, is currently under construction.

The Guardian series of 3307 patrol vessels are unarmed, but carry security personnel along with their firearms. An armoured wheelhouse and internal safe haven provide protection for those on board the ship. The vessel can accommodate up to 16 individuals, and can remain at sea for extended periods of time.

The Guardian 3 patrol vessel’s axe-bow design and high-speed hull form delivers rapid acceleration and a top speed of around 30 knots. With 70 sqm of open aft deck, the vessel can also support offshore industries, including crew transfers and equipment deliveries.

Additional features on board Guardian 3 include 15 extra seats for crew transfers, a fast rescue craft, thermal imaging apparatus, self-cleaning fuel separator to protect the engines and generators from contaminated fuel and a FuelTrax fuel management system that measures, monitors and reports on fuel consumption and efficiency. Damen Service Hub in Port Harcourt will provide in-country maintenance services and technical support for the ship.