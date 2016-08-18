HMBS Nassau arrives for Damen refit

Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam in the Netherlands is set to carry out an extensive refit of a Royal Bahamas Defence Force corvette, with the vessel recently arrived at the shipyard, Damen announced on 17 August.

HMBS Nassau (P-61) is a 17 year old 60m corvette that is being given a comprehensive overhaul.

The work is being carried out as part of a 2014 contract between Damen Shipyards Group and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force for the delivery of nine Damen vessels, disaster relief equipment and a bridge simulator. The contract also includes the upgrade of various local ports and the refit of two corvettes.

The refit of the first corvette – the HMBS Bahamas (P-60) – is currently being completed at a local yard in the Bahamas.

HMBS Nassau will undergo complete renovation, including an overhaul of all ship systems, replacement of components where necessary, main engine overhaul (by Pon Power), renewal of ship bridge, steelwork, repainting and full replacement of the vessel inventory.

The refits will bring the corvettes up to the same systems and instrumentation standards as the nine new build vessels being delivered under the contract. This will make crew mobilisation between vessels more straightforward and allow crew training programmes to be standardised.

The P-61 refit is expected to take approximately 9 months. On completion, the vessel will return to the Bahamas on her own keel.