HII to overhaul USS Ramage

16th September 2016 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division has received a $14 million base contract to perform an extended selected restricted availability overhaul on the USS Ramage (DDG 61), an Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) guided missile destroyer, it announced on 14 September.

The total value of the contract, after exercising all the options, is $21.4 million. The overhaul includes procurement of materials, ship alterations, repairs and testing. Contract related work is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2017.

Arleigh Burkeclass destroyers can perform missions such as power projection, sea control, crisis management and peacetime presence. The ships can simultaneously fight air, surface and subsurface battles.

So far, HII has supplied 28 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the US Navy. Five more are currently under construction in the shipyard. These include USS Frank E. Patterson Jr. (DDG 121), Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), and Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). HII will start fabrication on USS Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the first quarter of 2017.


