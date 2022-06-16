HII demonstrates crewed and uncrewed maritime operations

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has announced a successful demonstration of 'capabilities' that allow amphibious warships built by the company to launch, operate and recover large-diameter unmanned underwater vehicles (LDUUV).

'The research and development initiative between HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding and Mission Technologies divisions is among a portfolio of corporate-led and funded internal research and development efforts aimed at advancing mission-critical technology solutions in support of HII’s national security customers,' the shipbuilder said in a 13 June statement.

The launch and recovery demonstration was carried out by HII's Advanced Technology Group using a prototype called Pharos and HII’s Proteus LDUUV. The demonstration took place along the Pascagoula River in Mississippi.

'The demonstration involved having the LDUUV approach and be captured by the Pharos cradle, while Pharos was being towed behind a small craft that simulated an amphibious ship at low speed,' HII noted.

'Pharos was put in a tow position, then using a remote control, it was ballasted down in the trailing position allowing the LDUUV to navigate into Pharos.

'Once the unmanned vehicle was captured, Pharos was deballasted back up into a recovery and transport position. The demonstration also included ballasting down to launch the LDUUV after the capture.'

HII also highlighted that the Pharos design is scalable and reconfigurable to fit various unmanned underwater or unmanned surface vehicles.

The shipbuilder is actively exploring modifications for other UUVs and will take part in other demonstrations within 2022.

'HII will use results from the Pharos demonstration to further mature concepts and continue to develop innovative national security solutions,' the company explained.

