HII awarded USN modification for LHA9 contract

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has secured a $145 million contract modification to provide long-lead-time material and advance procurement activities for the Amphibious Assault Ship LHA9.

This is the third modification for the vessel bringing the total contract value for LHA9 to $350 million.

Brian Cuccias, president of HII, said: ‘This advance procurement contract will help protect the health of our supplier base and strengthen our efforts to efficiently modernise the nation’s amphibious fleet as we continue to build amphibious ships for the Navy.’

The company is the sole provider of large-deck amphibious ships for the USN and first delivered the Iwo Jima-class USS Tripoli vessel in 1966. It has since built five Tarawa-class ships and eight Wasp-class vessels.

