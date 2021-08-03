HII announces 80% completion of John F. Kennedy carrier

Newport News Shipbuilding division is progressing through construction of the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79). (Photo: Huntington Ingalls Industries)

HII has passed a significant milestone in the construction of the John F. Kennedy carrier, one of four Gerald R Ford-class carriers ordered by the USN.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has announced that significant progress has been made in the compartment and systems construction of the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy.

Over 20% of the works on compartments have been completed, turning over to the ship’s crew more than 500 of the total 2,615 spaces.

It has also installed more than 8,000,000ft of cable (more than 1,500 miles) of the approximately 10,500,000ft of cable.

So far, the berthing, machinery, electrical and other spaces have been completed. This allows sailors assigned to the pre-commissioning unit to continue training on the ship while final outfitting and testing progresses.

More than 80% of the total work on the Kennedy has been completed; delivery to the USN is scheduled for 2024.

The Kennedy aircraft carrier is part of the Gerald R Ford-class of next-generation carriers designed to replace USS Enterprise and Nimitz-class carriers.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Congressional Research Service has estimated the costs of Kennedy at $11.3 billion.

These ships will be at the forefront of US power projection over the next 50 years as they enter service, employing new technologies that will enhance operational capabilities far beyond their predecessors.