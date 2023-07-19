HHI completes concept design for future South Korean OPV
The Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) has not traditionally operated OPVs, preferring larger warships such as corvettes, frigates and destroyers. However, a South Korean shipbuilder has just completed a concept design for a next-generation OPV for the country’s navy.
Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) announced that it had completed the OPV’s concept design phase and presented the design to the ROKN on 7 July.
This followed a yearlong R&D effort, including more than 50 meetings, in collaboration with the Ship Design Technology Department of the ROKN. HHI was awarded a research contract for the OPV in July 2022.

