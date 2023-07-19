To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

HHI completes concept design for future South Korean OPV

19th July 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

This image depicts the HDP-2200 OPV design destined for the Philippine Navy. The ROK Navy will adopt OPVs of its own too. (Image: HHI)

Using its export designs as a basis, Hyundai Heavy Industries has completed a concept design of an OPV for the South Korean Navy.

The Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) has not traditionally operated OPVs, preferring larger warships such as corvettes, frigates and destroyers. However, a South Korean shipbuilder has just completed a concept design for a next-generation OPV for the country’s navy.

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) announced that it had completed the OPV’s concept design phase and presented the design to the ROKN on 7 July.

This followed a yearlong R&D effort, including more than 50 meetings, in collaboration with the Ship Design Technology Department of the ROKN. HHI was awarded a research contract for the OPV in July 2022.

Little is known

