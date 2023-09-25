To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Hensoldt wins order to provide more TRS-3D multi-mode naval radars to US Coast Guard

Hensoldt wins order to provide more TRS-3D multi-mode naval radars to US Coast Guard

25th September 2023 - 20:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Hensoldt's TRS-3D naval radar equips USCG National Security Cutters. (Photo: USCG)

Hensoldt will deliver another TRS-3D Baseline D multi-mode naval radar to be installed on a USC Legend-class national security cutter (NSC) under a $10 million contract which is in addition to the 12 already delivered for the ships.

The TRS-3D Baseline D, with the US designation AN/SPS-75, utilises gallium nitride and solid-state emitter technology to deliver the same performance while improving reliability and options for future development.

Hensoldt’s TRS-3D radars have been aboard every NSC since the programme’s inception. TRS-3D is a three-dimensional, multi-mode naval radar for air and surface surveillance, target acquisition, self-defence, gunfire support and aircraft control. It automatically detects and tracks all types of air and sea targets, alleviating crew workload requirements.

The TRS-3D/AN/SPS-75 radar is a modular, countermeasure-resistant, medium-range air and surface surveillance system designed for automatic detection, track initiation and tracking of all types of air and sea targets

Related Articles

Latest NSC gets TRS-3D Baseline D radar

With the latest signal processing technologies, it is suited for detection of low-altitude and fast-moving objects and asymmetric threats under severe environmental conditions.

As well as the USCG, the system is also in service with the defence forces of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Malaysia, Norway and Spain as well as aboard some USN Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ships.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us