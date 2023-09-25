Hensoldt wins order to provide more TRS-3D multi-mode naval radars to US Coast Guard

The TRS-3D Baseline D, with the US designation AN/SPS-75, utilises gallium nitride and solid-state emitter technology to deliver the same performance while improving reliability and options for future development.

Hensoldt’s TRS-3D radars have been aboard every NSC since the programme’s inception. TRS-3D is a three-dimensional, multi-mode naval radar for air and surface surveillance, target acquisition, self-defence, gunfire support and aircraft control. It automatically detects and tracks all types of air and sea targets, alleviating crew workload requirements.

The TRS-3D/AN/SPS-75 radar is a modular, countermeasure-resistant, medium-range air and surface surveillance system designed for automatic detection, track initiation and tracking of all types of air and sea targets

Related Articles

Latest NSC gets TRS-3D Baseline D radar

With the latest signal processing technologies, it is suited for detection of low-altitude and fast-moving objects and asymmetric threats under severe environmental conditions.

As well as the USCG, the system is also in service with the defence forces of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Malaysia, Norway and Spain as well as aboard some USN Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ships.