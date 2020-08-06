Hensoldt equips BRP Jose Rizal with radar suite

Hensoldt has provided Kelvin Hughes SharpEye Mk11 and X Band radar systems to the Philippine Navy (PN) for installation on the frigate BRP Jose Rizal.

SharpEye Mk11 uses advanced solid-state Doppler technology to bring ‘full situational awareness to the users even in the most severe weather conditions’, Hensoldt UK stated on 6 August.

SharpEye transceivers are located upmast in a carbon composite turning unit housing. The transceivers bring additional benefits such as ease of installation and high reliability. The use of a direct-drive motor system, rather than the traditional antenna rotator gearbox, reduces maintenance, Hensoldt UK added.

The radar suite for Jose Rizal features other Hensoldt systems: the TRS-3D multimode C-band naval radar and MSSR 2000 I secondary surveillance radar for IFF.

Jose Rizal was delivered to the PN in May by Hyundai Heavy Industries.

A sister ship, BRP Antonio Luna, is under construction for delivery later this year.

Related Programmes in Defence Insight

Frigate Acquisition Project - José Rizal​ Class

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

SharpEye

Jose Rizal Class (HDF-2600)