AUKUS heavyweight torpedo test raises questions over future armed UUV requirements
The successful integration and test firing of a heavyweight torpedo from a Royal Navy (RN) uncrewed submarine for the first time has demonstrated the potential for armed uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) as they begin to move from concept to operational capability.
The XV Excalibur, a 12m extra-large UUV (XLUUV) built by MSubs in Plymouth, was fitted with a specialist management system to fire and control a US Navy (USN) Mk48 Mod 4 heavyweight torpedo at the British Underwater Test and Evaluation Centre near the Kyle of Lochalsh on the northwest coast of Scotland.
The three-week experiment, known as Project Broadsword and Trial Iron,
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Denmark’s air defence frigate requirement draws growing European competition
With no formal competition under way, industrial partnerships, production capacity and air defence capability could all shape the programme as Denmark considers how to replace its three Iver Huitfeldt-class frigates.
-
Singapore expands maritime presence with future-ready Sentinel OPV
Singapore is building space for uncrewed systems and future technologies into its new Sentinel-class OPVs, reflecting a wider move towards adaptable vessels capable of maintaining persistent maritime presence.
-
Israeli Navy looks to expand as war reshapes future force requirements
Israel’s navy is preparing for a larger and more technically diverse role, but its ambitions could be impacted by supply chain restrictions, accelerating demand for domestic naval production as well as autonomous maritime capabilities.