Half of Australia’s first Hunter frigate is now in fabrication

Since first steel was cut on the future HMAS Hunter on 21 June 2024, BAE Systems Australia has been making solid progress on this Royal Australian Navy (RAN) frigate.

Andy Coxall, director of acquisition and build at BAE Systems Maritime Australia, told Shephard: “We’ve actually cut steel on 39 of the 78 units – half of the ship is actually in fabrication now.”

Each frigate comprises 78 units, which together create 22 blocks. Furthermore, Coxall said: “The first consolidated block, block 11, has gone into blast and paint at Osborne Naval Shipyard.”

Block 12 encompasses mostly the frigate’s mast,