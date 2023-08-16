Greece faces reduced buy of ex-Dutch mine countermeasure vessels after Ukraine donations
Under a Letter of Intent (LoI) signed between the GDDIA and the Netherlands Materiel and IT Command (COMMIT) in October 2021, Greece signified its interest in procuring two modernised Karel Doorman (M) class frigates and six Alkmaar-class (Tripartite) MCMVs from the Royal Netherlands Navy (RNLN).
A spokesperson from the Netherlands MoD told Shephard that one of the RNLN’s Alkmaar-class MCMVs, HNLMS Urk (M861), has already been decommissioned leaving five ships in service.
These include: Makkum (M857), Schiedam (M860), Zierikzee (M862), Vlaardingen (M863), and Willemstaad (M864).
However, negotiations about a sale between the two countries conducted through a bi-national
