Greece faces reduced buy of ex-Dutch mine countermeasure vessels after Ukraine donations

HNLMS Schiedam is one of the five remaining Alkmaar-class MCMVs in Dutch service. It is not clear which two will be donated to Ukraine, but three could end up in Greek service. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The Hellenic defence procurement agency GDDIA has reconfirmed its interest in procuring mine countermeasure vessels (MCMVs) from the Netherlands despite only three now being available.