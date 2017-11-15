Ghana Navy commissions new patrol craft
The Ghana Navy commissioned into service four Chinese made fast patrol boats at Sekondi Naval Base on 31 October, according to an 8 November announcement, by the Chinese Embassy in the country.
The four patrol craft, which the Ghana Navy refer to as Defender class boats, (Chinese Embassy designation 985Y), were donated by the Chinese Government as part of a $7.5 million grant to equip the Ghana Armed Forces. The boats had been formally received by the Ghana Navy in September 2017, at Tema Naval Base.
According to the Chinese Embassy, the four vessels each have a displacement of 8.6t,
