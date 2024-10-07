German Navy places its faith in F125 frigates

Despite a problematic start to the programme, the German Navy has assessed that Baden-Württemberg Class (F125) frigates are suitable for the operating conditions in the Indo-Pacific. The lead ship of the class, Baden-Württemberg (F222), and replenishment ship Frankfurt am Main have been at the tail end of a six-month Indo Pacific Deployment 2024 (IPD 24).

RAdm Axel Schulz, task group commander and commander of the German Flotilla 2, told Shephard in Singapore that despite the ship being designed for the colder temperate waters of North Atlantic, the frigate’s systems were able to function without major issues despite being “near