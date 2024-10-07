To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

German Navy places its faith in F125 frigates

7th October 2024 - 07:26 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

RSS

Baden Württemberg was launched by TKMS in December 2013 after work started on the ship in November 2011. (Photo: author)

First-of-class Baden-Württemberg, a German F125 frigate, has been put to the test and declared suitable for Indo-Pacific operating conditions.

Despite a problematic start to the programme, the German Navy has assessed that Baden-Württemberg Class (F125) frigates are suitable for the operating conditions in the Indo-Pacific. The lead ship of the class, Baden-Württemberg (F222), and replenishment ship Frankfurt am Main have been at the tail end of a six-month Indo Pacific Deployment 2024 (IPD 24).

RAdm Axel Schulz, task group commander and commander of the German Flotilla 2, told Shephard in Singapore that despite the ship being designed for the colder temperate waters of North Atlantic, the frigate’s systems were able to function without major issues despite being “near

