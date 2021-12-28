German Navy hints at return to Asia-Pacific in 2023

The German Navy is currently planning a second deployment to the Asia-Pacific region in 2023, just as its Brandenburg-class frigate FGS Bayern commences the final phase of its landmark deployment to the region.

VAdm Kay-Achim Schönbach, Chief of German Navy, added that Bayern’s deployment is ‘just a teaser’, and the military is currently looking into deployments of ships for as long as two years.

Schönbach said he wants to have two ships in the next deployment, a frigate and auxiliary vessel to support spares and repairs. He told Shephard that, while not specifically designed for Asia-Pacific operations, …