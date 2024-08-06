General Dynamics awarded $1.3 billion for Virginia submarines
General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB) has received US$1.3 billion to order long lead items for Virginia-class Block VI nuclear fast-attack submarines and follows on from similar orders earlier this year.
It is expected that between 11 and 13 boats will be ordered in Block VI starting with SSN 812 and it is likely this is the last long lead contract to be placed before construction contracts are awarded. SSN 812 up to SSN 822 are expected to have a total value of $53.9 billion.
In February, GDEB was awarded $151 million contract for Virginia-class submarines SSN 814, SSN 815, SSN 816 and SSN 817, in July 2024 $181 million for long-lead time material associated with the Virginia Class Block VI submarines, and in October 2023 $216.5 million for SSN 814 and SSN 815.
In the light of 2022’s damage to the Nordic Stream gas pipeline, one of the two new Block VI boats requested in the FY2024 US Navy budget would be built to a special configuration labelled as the ‘modified Virginia-class subsea and seabed warfare (Mod VA SSW)’ variant.
In April 2024, the USN took delivery of its 23rd Virginia-class submarine USS New Jersey (SSN 796), the 11th boat built by NNS with 12 other boats built by GDEB. USS New Jersey was christened in November 2021 at NNS and the submarine is expected to be commissioned later this year.
Related Programmes in Defence Insight
Virginia Class Attack Submarine (SSN 823 - SSN 824)
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Naval Warfare
-
Austal to build two more landing craft for US Navy
This contract modification brings the total number of Landing Craft Utility (LCU) currently scheduled or under construction for US Navy (USN) by Austal USA to five.
-
Italy orders fourth next-generation patrol vessel
In August 2023, the Italian Secretariat General of Defence and National Armaments Directorate awarded a US$1 billion contract to Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN) for the construction of three next-generation patrol vessels and has now signed for a fourth.
-
German-Filippino defence collaboration agreement edges closer in South China Sea
The countries have agreed to have a collaboration plan in place by the end of 2024.
-
Italy to get two new generation FREMM frigates under a US$1.62 billion deal
The Bergamini-class frigates for the Italian Navy are based on the Franco-Italian multipurpose European frigate design (Fregata Europea multi-missione or FREMM) the latest order is for a new generation of two ships.
-
Last of the Flight IIA variant Arleigh Burke-class destroyers christened
DDG 127, which will become the USS Patrick Gallagher, will also carry technology from the new Flight III variant.