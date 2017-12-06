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GDA 2017: Saudi LCS programme nets contract

6th December 2017 - 12:00 GMT | by Richard Thomas in London

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The reported deal to sell up to four Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) to Saudi Arabia looks to be gaining momentum following a US DoD contract award in December to Lockheed Martin to support the FMS programme.

In a contract released issued in late November, the DoD stated that Lockheed Martin is to be awarded a $22 million modification to a previously awarded contract ‘to exercise an option for class services’ in support of FMS programme for the LCS. Work is expected to be completed by July 2018.

Saudi Arabia agreed a $110 billion package of deals with US defence companies

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Richard Thomas

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Richard Thomas

Richard Thomas is the Senior Editor, Naval at Shephard Media. Richard joined the company in …

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