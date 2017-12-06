GDA 2017: Saudi LCS programme nets contract
The reported deal to sell up to four Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) to Saudi Arabia looks to be gaining momentum following a US DoD contract award in December to Lockheed Martin to support the FMS programme.
In a contract released issued in late November, the DoD stated that Lockheed Martin is to be awarded a $22 million modification to a previously awarded contract ‘to exercise an option for class services’ in support of FMS programme for the LCS. Work is expected to be completed by July 2018.
Saudi Arabia agreed a $110 billion package of deals with US defence companies
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Gulf Defense & Aerospace 2017 News
-
GDA 2017: Qatar reveals Turkish armoured vehicle purchase
The Qatar Armed Forces have shown off two new armoured vehicle acquisitions from its close ally Turkey during rehearsals for its national day military parade …
-
GDA 2017: Kuwait National Guard modernisation continues
The Kuwait National Guard is pushing forward with an extensive modernisation agenda with ground vehicles, command and control (C2) infrastructure and airborne assets at the …
-
GDA 2017: New leadership could provide Kuwait naval boost
Kuwait’s much needed naval procurement plans could be given a shot in the arm following the appointment of a new minister of defence in the …
-
GDA 2017: Show news and highlights (video)
As the fourth edition of Gulf Defense and Aerospace comes to a close Shephard's Grant Turnbull casts a look back at some of the main …
-
GDA 2017: Russia continues T-90MS push in Kuwait
Russia has a big presence at this year’s Gulf Defense and Aerospace exhibition as it looks to finalise several deals with Kuwait, including the sale …
-
GDA 2017: Kuwait's M-84 up close and personal (video)
With its mixed armoured vehicle fleet the Kuwait Army is reflective of the overall approach to defence purchases by the country, as new main battle …