To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Future USS Paul Ignatius completes acceptance trials

3rd January 2019 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The US Navy’s future destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) successfully completed acceptance trials on 20 December in the Gulf of Mexico.

During the two days of acceptance trials, the ship and its crew performed a series of demonstrations for review by the US Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV). These demonstrations are used by INSURV to validate the quality of construction and compliance with navy specifications and requirements prior to delivery of the ship to the navy.

The DDG-51 class ships currently being constructed are Aegis Baseline 9 Integrated Air and Missile Defense destroyers. The vessels feature increased computing power and radar upgrades that improve detection and reaction capabilities against air warfare and ballistic missile defence threats.

The future USS Paul Ignatius is expected to be delivered to the navy early in 2019.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us