Future USS Paul Ignatius completes acceptance trials

The US Navy’s future destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) successfully completed acceptance trials on 20 December in the Gulf of Mexico.

During the two days of acceptance trials, the ship and its crew performed a series of demonstrations for review by the US Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV). These demonstrations are used by INSURV to validate the quality of construction and compliance with navy specifications and requirements prior to delivery of the ship to the navy.

The DDG-51 class ships currently being constructed are Aegis Baseline 9 Integrated Air and Missile Defense destroyers. The vessels feature increased computing power and radar upgrades that improve detection and reaction capabilities against air warfare and ballistic missile defence threats.

The future USS Paul Ignatius is expected to be delivered to the navy early in 2019.