Future of the South African Navy looks bleak despite new ships entering service

The IPVs are the result of project cutbacks and political disputes. They are unsuited to requirements and unwanted by the South African Navy. (Photo: Damen)

The commissioning of SAS King Shaka Zulu, a Multi-Mission Inshore Patrol Vessel, into the South African Navy masks serious problems for the service as fleet availability falls dangerously low and capability atrophies.