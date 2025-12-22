Future Canadian Continental Defence Corvette will provide “Halifax-equivalent capabilities”

Force Development and Naval Strategy teams of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) and the Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) are currently working on defining the requirements for the Continental Defence Corvette (CDC) project.

An official spokesperson for the DND disclosed to Shephard some details of the capabilities the RCN is seeking, noting that “these platforms would provide Halifax-equivalent capabilities”, being “capable of fulfilling a wide range of roles, including mine countermeasures, disaster response, SAR [search and rescue] and coastal patrol”.

Other missions planned for the future ships include interdiction, anti-piracy and humanitarian assistance. “They would also support continental defence, maritime