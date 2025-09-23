First Canadian modernised MK 46 Mod 5A torpedo to be delivered in Q1 2026

The Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) confirmed to Shephard that the first upgraded MK 46 Mod 5A (Shallow Water) Lightweight Torpedo will be handed over to its branches in Q1 next year.

The anti-submarine rounds have been undergoing the modernisation process to the MK 54 model since 2022 and are expected to remain operationally effective for the next 25 years.

Currently in the implementation phase, the initiative is scheduled to reach initial operational capability (IOC) in 2027 and full operational capability (FOC) by 2030.

Once this improvement effort is concluded, the torpedoes will feature advanced components to increase fleet