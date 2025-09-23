To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

First Canadian modernised MK 46 Mod 5A torpedo to be delivered in Q1 2026

23rd September 2025 - 16:59 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

Canadian personnel arm an MK 46 torpedo. (Photo: Canadian Armed Forces)

The upgrade of the MK 46 Mod 5A anti-submarine rounds to the MK 54 model will enable the Canadian Armed Forces to maintain the torpedoes in service for the next 25 years.

The Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) confirmed to Shephard that the first upgraded MK 46 Mod 5A (Shallow Water) Lightweight Torpedo will be handed over to its branches in Q1 next year.

The anti-submarine rounds have been undergoing the modernisation process to the MK 54 model since 2022 and are expected to remain operationally effective for the next 25 years.

Currently in the implementation phase, the initiative is scheduled to reach initial operational capability (IOC) in 2027 and full operational capability (FOC) by 2030.

Once this improvement effort is concluded, the torpedoes will feature advanced components to increase fleet

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us