Frigate or corvette? The new surface combatant expanding Sweden’s strategic horizons

An artist's impression of the new NGSS Luleå-class warships for the RSwN. The surface combatants will allow the RSwN to more effectively participate in NATO naval exercises and contribute to sea control operations beyond the Baltic Sea. (Image: Saab)

With the new Luleå-class vessel, the Royal Swedish Navy (RSwN) will have a class of modern capital ship that could provide a wide range of naval capabilities that it has not had before, contributing to the shaping of Sweden’s role in NATO and allowing it to perform new missions.