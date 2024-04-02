Frigate building in South America – the fleet renewal challenge

The Peruvian Navy has selected the HDF-3200 frigate design from HHI as the base design for its multirole vessel future frigate project. The design has been selected by the Philippines for its corvette project. (Photo: HHI)

South America has become something of a retirement village warships where the average age of major surface combatants is 40 years, some of which should probably be in a museum. Peru, however, has joined Brazil and Colombia in a group of three countries that have been attempting to modernise their fleets with new frigates and corvettes built in local shipyards.