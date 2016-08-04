France, UK monitor ferry threat

News that armed French security personnel conducted a boarding exercise and embarkation on a Brittany Ferries vessel has brought the terror threat to civil port traffic into sharp contrast.

The development comes as the UK Home Office says that security arrangements are kept under constant review.

As reported in a variety of international media outlets, the planned operation comes in the wake of a series of deadly attacks in France in recent months. Armed security personnel were allowed to board the ferry as it sails under the French flag, in line with all vessels operating for Brittany Ferries.

It is