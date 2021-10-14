To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

France receives first modernised La Fayette frigate

14th October 2021 - 12:59 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy in Paris

Aconit will be the third and final frigate to be upgraded in the La Fayette class. (Photo: Jean-Marc Tanguy)

The service life of three upgraded La Fayette frigates will overlap slightly with new-generation FDI vessels.

The French Navy on 14 October announced it has received its first modernised La Fayette-class frigate after the Courbet completed an upgrade.

Courbet is equipped with a Kingclip hull-mounted sonar supplied by Thales, and the Crotale CN2 point defence missile launcher (also from Thales) was dismantled and replaced with two MBDA Sadral six-round launchers capable of firing Mistral 3 missiles.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that Sadral is integrated with the SENIT FLF combat management system. The launchers on Courbet are not new, having been recovered from decommissioned F70 anti-submarine frigates.

The operations centre has been completely overhauled and Courbet now …

