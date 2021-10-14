France receives first modernised La Fayette frigate

The French Navy on 14 October announced it has received its first modernised La Fayette-class frigate after the Courbet completed an upgrade.

Courbet is equipped with a Kingclip hull-mounted sonar supplied by Thales, and the Crotale CN2 point defence missile launcher (also from Thales) was dismantled and replaced with two MBDA Sadral six-round launchers capable of firing Mistral 3 missiles.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that Sadral is integrated with the SENIT FLF combat management system. The launchers on Courbet are not new, having been recovered from decommissioned F70 anti-submarine frigates.

The operations centre has been completely overhauled and Courbet now …