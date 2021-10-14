France receives first modernised La Fayette frigate

BAE Systems, KBR begin Future Maritime Support Programme work
A JV between BAE Systems and KBR is providing hard facilities management at HMNB Portsmouth and alongside support to the RN.
The French Navy on 14 October announced it has received its first modernised La Fayette-class frigate after the Courbet completed an upgrade.
Courbet is equipped with a Kingclip hull-mounted sonar supplied by Thales, and the Crotale CN2 point defence missile launcher (also from Thales) was dismantled and replaced with two MBDA Sadral six-round launchers capable of firing Mistral 3 missiles.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that Sadral is integrated with the SENIT FLF combat management system. The launchers on Courbet are not new, having been recovered from decommissioned F70 anti-submarine frigates.
The operations centre has been completely overhauled and Courbet now …
