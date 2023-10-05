France advances SSBN and SSN projects
Construction on the first new SSBN to be built under the Sous-Marin Nucléaire Lanceur d'Engins de Troisieme Génération (SNLE 3G) project will start by the end of 2023, according to a spokesperson from Naval Group, France’s main naval shipbuilding company.
The SNLE 3G programme was launched on 19 February 2021 to provide a class of four new SSBNs to replace the French Navy’s existing Triomphant-class SSBNs and modernise France’s sea-based nuclear deterrent.
Naval Group and TechnicAtome have been joint prime contractors working on the submarine design, construction and systems integration, and a new K22 pressurised water reactor. Under a contract awarded in 2021
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Tender expected for new Dutch auxiliary ships
The Royal Netherlands Navy has announced plans to replace its ageing auxiliary ships with a fleet of new vessels.
-
Australia to respond to surface fleet review in 2024
The Australian government will receive the much-anticipated independent Royal Australian Navy surface fleet review today, but will not publish the document or its response until next year.
-
Italian Navy overcomes delays in PPA ship deliveries
Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri delivered the third of seven Pattugliatori Polivalenti d'Altura (PPA) Multipurpose Offshore Patrol Vessel to the Italian Navy during a ceremony on 27 September.