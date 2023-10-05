France advances SSBN and SSN projects

Construction on the first new SSBN to be built under the Sous-Marin Nucléaire Lanceur d'Engins de Troisieme Génération (SNLE 3G) project will start by the end of 2023, according to a spokesperson from Naval Group, France’s main naval shipbuilding company.

The SNLE 3G programme was launched on 19 February 2021 to provide a class of four new SSBNs to replace the French Navy’s existing Triomphant-class SSBNs and modernise France’s sea-based nuclear deterrent.

Naval Group and TechnicAtome have been joint prime contractors working on the submarine design, construction and systems integration, and a new K22 pressurised water reactor. Under a contract awarded in 2021