For Lauderdale sails from Ingalls ahead of commissioning

The San Antonio-class LPD Fort Lauderdale has departed Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (HII's) Ingalls Shipbuilding site ahead of the ship's commissioning in Florida.

Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) is scheduled to be commissioned on 30 July in its namesake city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The ship was delivered to the USN in March following acceptance and sea trials works.

Fort Lauderdale is the 12th San Antonio-class LPD delivered to the USN by HII.

HII’s Ingalls facility is currently working on several other San Antonio-class LPDs including Richard M McCool Jr (LPD 29) and the first Flight II San Antonio-class LPD Harrisburg (LPD 30).

Ingalls will begin fabricating the 15th San Antonio-class vessel — Pittsburgh (LPD 31) — later this year.