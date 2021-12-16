FMV signs contract for next phase of Torped 62 life extension

Torped 62 heavyweight torpedo. (Image: Saab)

Swedish heavyweight torpedo to benefit from more life extension work by Saab.

Swedish defence procurement agency FMV has placed an SEK145 million ($16.07 million) contract with Saab for the next phase of the Torped 62 life extension programme.

Production and development will take place in Linköping and Motala with deliveries scheduled ‘by the end of 2023’, Saab announced on 16 December. ‘The order includes pre-studies and engineering which incorporates subsystem prototypes for improvements of the current torpedo.’

The initial SEK485 million contract with Saab for the Torped 62 life extension was signed in 2020.

Described by Görgen Johansson, head of the Dynamics business unit in Saab, as ‘one of the Swedish Navy’s main weapon systems’, Torped 62 is a heavyweight torpedo system for surface and underwater targets. It is equipped with a high-capacity and long-endurance propulsion system, combined with an advanced target seeker.