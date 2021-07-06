Floating of Perth highlights Anzac frigate delays

UK MoD awards £20million contract for Astute Class
The UK MoD has awarded JFD a contract worth £20million for capability support for the Astute-class submarines.
The Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN’s) Anzac-class frigate HMAS Perth has moved out of drydock and back into the water at the Australian Marine Complex in Henderson, Western Australia.
The Department of Defence announced that the ship was floated on 1 July following the completion of its Anzac Mid-Life Capability Assurance Programme (AMCAP) upgrade.
‘This is a significant step towards the completion of Perth’s upgrade, which will now move on to the final stages, enabling the ship to return to the fleet and undertake deployments and exercises with our regional partners in 2022,’ stated Cdr Anthony Nagle, CO ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The UK MoD has awarded JFD a contract worth £20million for capability support for the Astute-class submarines.
A new approach by the RN to data storage and management seeks easier access to vital vessel maintenance and support information.
Singapore's navy is starting to use augmented reality for naval vessel maintenance, while the delivery of spare parts could occur by unmanned technology in the future.
In a mark-up of the Biden administration’s FY2022 defence funding bill, US lawmakers are funding the procurement of an additional destroyer while blocking plans to retire three struggling Littoral Combat Ships and axing funding for the USN nuclear cruise missile project.
Unified communications platform is already being installed on Russian Coast Guard vessels.
The new contract will help ensure essential propulsion, electrical, and damage control capabilities are maintained on the Halifax-class frigates.