Floating of Perth highlights Anzac frigate delays

The Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN’s) Anzac-class frigate HMAS Perth has moved out of drydock and back into the water at the Australian Marine Complex in Henderson, Western Australia.

The Department of Defence announced that the ship was floated on 1 July following the completion of its Anzac Mid-Life Capability Assurance Programme (AMCAP) upgrade.

‘This is a significant step towards the completion of Perth’s upgrade, which will now move on to the final stages, enabling the ship to return to the fleet and undertake deployments and exercises with our regional partners in 2022,’ stated Cdr Anthony Nagle, CO ...