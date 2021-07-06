To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

Floating of Perth highlights Anzac frigate delays

6th July 2021 - 19:26 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

HMAS Perth is the youngest of the eight ANZAC-class frigates commissioning in 2006. (RAN)

As the Anzac-class frigate HMAS Perth begins its journey to return to service, it shows that the problems faced by the ships have been long-running.

The Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN’s) Anzac-class frigate HMAS Perth has moved out of drydock and back into the water at the Australian Marine Complex in Henderson, Western Australia.

The Department of Defence announced that the ship was floated on 1 July following the completion of its Anzac Mid-Life Capability Assurance Programme (AMCAP) upgrade.

‘This is a significant step towards the completion of Perth’s upgrade, which will now move on to the final stages, enabling the ship to return to the fleet and undertake deployments and exercises with our regional partners in 2022,’ stated Cdr Anthony Nagle, CO ...

