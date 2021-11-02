Five USN ship classes to undergo maintenance

USS San Antonio at sea. (Photo: USN/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lacordrick Wilson)

Fincantieri Marine Systems is among three companies picked by the USN for ship repair, maintenance and modernisation of ships based at Mayport.

The USN has selected three companies to conduct ship repair, maintenance, and modernisation of various surface ships homeported in Mayport, Florida, under a $114.9 million IDIQ multiple-award contract.

Fincantieri Marine Systems North America, Epsilon Systems Solutions and St Johns Boat will work on Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers, as well as amphibious vessels (Landing Ship Dock, San Antonio-class Landing Platform Dock and Wasp-class Landing Helicopter Dock).

The ordering period ends in December 2022.