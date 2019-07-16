First RAF P-8A flies
The first P-8A Poseidon being built for the Royal Air Force (RAF) has completed its first flight.
The aircraft will now transfer out of Boeing Commercial Airplanes to Boeing Defense, Space and Security to be fitted out with the Poseidon-specific military systems.
The RAF is procuring nine Poseidon aircraft for maritime patrol operations. The first aircraft is due to be handed over to the RAF in October 2019 and will be based at RAF Lossiemouth from Autumn 2020.
Air Commodore Richard Barrow, senior responsible owner for the Poseidon Programme, said: ‘The first cadre of RAF engineers and aircrew have been trained on the P-8A Poseidon which marks the resurgence of the RAF’s long-range maritime patrol capability.
'The Poseidon MRA Mk 1 will enhance the UK’s maritime patrol capability with advanced, state-of-the-art, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare sensors. This is an exciting time for the RAF especially for those based at RAF Lossiemouth.’
