First made-in-Finland US Coast Guard Arctic Security Cutter to be delivered in 2028

The first Arctic Security Cutter (ASC) of the US Coast Guard (USCG) will be built in Finland by Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC). Scheduled for delivery in 2028, the vessel will reinforce the US year-round presence in the Arctic.

This new class of medium polar ship will be based on the Multi-Purpose Icebreaker (MPI) designed by Seaspan Shipyards of Vancouver, Canada, and developed with Aker Arctic Technology Inc of Helsinki, Finland. The ASC will be capable of breaking thick sea ice and sailing for extended periods without the need for resupply.

Adm Kevin E Lunday, the service’s acting commandant,