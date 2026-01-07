First made-in-Finland US Coast Guard Arctic Security Cutter to be delivered in 2028
The first Arctic Security Cutter (ASC) of the US Coast Guard (USCG) will be built in Finland by Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC). Scheduled for delivery in 2028, the vessel will reinforce the US year-round presence in the Arctic.
This new class of medium polar ship will be based on the Multi-Purpose Icebreaker (MPI) designed by Seaspan Shipyards of Vancouver, Canada, and developed with Aker Arctic Technology Inc of Helsinki, Finland. The ASC will be capable of breaking thick sea ice and sailing for extended periods without the need for resupply.
Adm Kevin E Lunday, the service’s acting commandant,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Will the US Navy surge production for OTH-WS missile?
The USN is conducting a market search seeking additional sources capable of supplying 516 units of Over the Horizon – Weapons System Encanistered Missiles.
-
How will SAFE shape naval procurement for Canada and its highest-receiving members?
Canada’s inclusion on the EU’s Security Action for Europe initiative is set to enhance the country’s defence procurement strategy with important implications for some of its naval programmes, while Poland and Romania have also secured significant SAFE funding.
-
Thales wins DE&S contract for portable autonomous command centres
The agreement to provide portable autonomous command centres to the UK Royal Navy will enhance the service’s Mine Counter Measure operations and further integrate autonomous and uncrewed systems into its fleet.
-
Maritime defence in the Mediterranean faces challenges from vulnerable land power
As an indispensable energy crossroads, the Mediterranean is at serious risk from grey zone disruption. As navies increasingly employ AI data centres, what happens when cutting-edge defence technologies rely on the very infrastructure most susceptible to hybrid tactics?
-
US Navy to conduct an experimentation campaign with emerging tech in 2026 and 2027
The Technology Operational Experimentation Events will inform future requirements as the US Navy looks for innovative solutions across three key operational domains.