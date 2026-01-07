To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  First made-in-Finland US Coast Guard Arctic Security Cutter to be delivered in 2028

First made-in-Finland US Coast Guard Arctic Security Cutter to be delivered in 2028

7th January 2026 - 08:49 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

Artistic concept of the USCG Arctic Security Cutter. (Image: RMC)

The first Arctic Security Cutter will be built by Rauma Marine Constructions to be deployed in the US Arctic waters.

The first Arctic Security Cutter (ASC) of the US Coast Guard (USCG) will be built in Finland by Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC). Scheduled for delivery in 2028, the vessel will reinforce the US year-round presence in the Arctic.

This new class of medium polar ship will be based on the Multi-Purpose Icebreaker (MPI) designed by Seaspan Shipyards of Vancouver, Canada, and developed with Aker Arctic Technology Inc of Helsinki, Finland. The ASC will be capable of breaking thick sea ice and sailing for extended periods without the need for resupply.

Adm Kevin E Lunday, the service’s acting commandant,

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

