  • First Flight III destroyer for US Navy introduces innovative radar capabilities

First Flight III destroyer for US Navy introduces innovative radar capabilities

8th October 2023 - 08:57 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

Fourteen Flight IIIs have been funded (DDG 125 to DDG 139) under US Navy budget allocations through to 2022. In August 2023, a further 10 Flight III destroyers were contracted (DDG 140 to DGG 149), with procurement taking place from FY2023 to FY2027. (Photo: US Navy)

The introduction of USS Jack H. Lucas to the US Navy's fleet has led to a series of innovative developments that will enhance US capabilities in A2AD zones.

The commissioning of the US Navy’s first new Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) has led to the introduction of a host of new capabilities that will become operational at sea for the first time.

Among these developments has been the AN/SPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) built by Raytheon. The SPY-6 can simultaneously conduct Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) while also tracking aircraft and surface vessels with a longer detection range compared to previous radar systems. This has provided the navy with further offensive capability by offering more time to react to threats and enabling more offensive

Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

