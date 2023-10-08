First Flight III destroyer for US Navy introduces innovative radar capabilities

Fourteen Flight IIIs have been funded (DDG 125 to DDG 139) under US Navy budget allocations through to 2022. In August 2023, a further 10 Flight III destroyers were contracted (DDG 140 to DGG 149), with procurement taking place from FY2023 to FY2027. (Photo: US Navy)

The introduction of USS Jack H. Lucas to the US Navy's fleet has led to a series of innovative developments that will enhance US capabilities in A2AD zones.