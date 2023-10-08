First Flight III destroyer for US Navy introduces innovative radar capabilities
The commissioning of the US Navy’s first new Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) has led to the introduction of a host of new capabilities that will become operational at sea for the first time.
Among these developments has been the AN/SPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) built by Raytheon. The SPY-6 can simultaneously conduct Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) while also tracking aircraft and surface vessels with a longer detection range compared to previous radar systems. This has provided the navy with further offensive capability by offering more time to react to threats and enabling more offensive
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Russia signs agreement for Black Sea naval base
Abkhazia has offered Russia an alternative Black Sea base to ports in Crimea where it has faced attacks by Ukrainian forces, according to Russian state media.
-
Abrams M1E3 will be ‘dramatically different’ than the M1A2 V4
The M1E3 version has been designed to be a more survivable, lighter tank, enhancing the efficacy and manoeuvrability of US Army armoured brigade combat teams.
-
GD Electric Boat wins further Virginia submarine work with $967 million contract
General Dynamic Electric Boat (GD EB) latest contract modification win follows several milestones marking the process of delivering Virginia-class submarines.