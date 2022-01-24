Fire aboard Provorny disrupts Project 20385

The Project 20385 (Gremyashchy-class) programme to provide anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and anti-surface warfare coastal patrol corvettes for the Russian Baltic Fleet suffered a setback in December 2021, after a fire broke out on the deck of the second-in-class vessel Provorny at the Severnaya Verf shipyard in St Petersburg.

Provorny was due to be commissioned into the Russian Navy this year but a new deck structure is now required for the ship. The damage assessment process was ongoing at the time of publication.

The cause of the fire remains unknown with no official explanation given, but workers at Russian