Fire aboard Provorny disrupts Project 20385

Israel orders three new submarines from TKMS
The presence of an elongated sail on concept artwork and the high price tag of the submarines has prompted questions about the capabilities of new boats ordered by Israel from Germany.
The Project 20385 (Gremyashchy-class) programme to provide anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and anti-surface warfare coastal patrol corvettes for the Russian Baltic Fleet suffered a setback in December 2021, after a fire broke out on the deck of the second-in-class vessel Provorny at the Severnaya Verf shipyard in St Petersburg.
Provorny was due to be commissioned into the Russian Navy this year but a new deck structure is now required for the ship. The damage assessment process was ongoing at the time of publication.
The cause of the fire remains unknown with no official explanation given, but workers at Russian
Tests continue under the autonomous mine clearance vessel programme for the Belgian and Dutch navies, with the latest focus being on launch and recovery systems.
The recent arrival of four Flex Fighter vessels in Ghana reflects efforts by the West African nation to augment its offshore security capabilities.
The Indonesian Navy approves the C-Flex combat management system for its newest KCR-60M boats.
South Korea is a hotbed of naval activity - with frigates, destroyers, submarines and new SAMs all under construction.
Booz Allen Hamilton will provide a single executive for end-to-end support of LCS vessels.