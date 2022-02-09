Finland issues tender for new minehunting vessels

Kiiski-class ship clearing sea mines in 2018. (Photo: Finnish Navy)

Finland is looking for new vessels to replace its in-service Kiiski and Kuha-class vessels.

The Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command has launched a tender to acquire a new minesweeping capability for the Finnish Navy.

According to the tender documents, the new minesweeping vessels should have autonomous and remotely controlled features and a maximum length of 24m.

The future vessels are required to sweet contact mines with mechanical sweeping gear, have enough deck space for mechanical sweep operations and be equipped with crew accommodation facilities.

An RfQ will be put out in Q2 2022, with plans to enter a negotiation phase in Q3 2022.

The value of the contract is estimated at between €18 million and €20 million ($20.58 million to $22.87 million).

The tender document adds the procurement contract will include options worth €15 million.