Finland issues tender for new minehunting vessels

A mysterious Chinese submarine breaks cover
Little is known about a new type of submarine spotted in China, but it is likely destined for the PLA Navy.
The Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command has launched a tender to acquire a new minesweeping capability for the Finnish Navy.
According to the tender documents, the new minesweeping vessels should have autonomous and remotely controlled features and a maximum length of 24m.
The future vessels are required to sweet contact mines with mechanical sweeping gear, have enough deck space for mechanical sweep operations and be equipped with crew accommodation facilities.
An RfQ will be put out in Q2 2022, with plans to enter a negotiation phase in Q3 2022.
The value of the contract is estimated at between €18 million and €20 million ($20.58 million to $22.87 million).
The tender document adds the procurement contract will include options worth €15 million.
Under its Force Design 2030, the USN and USMC envisage a fleet of 24-35 Light Amphibious Warships that can operate in regions such as the Indo-Pacific for up 30 days at a time.
Textron Systems believes surface effect ship technology could be used to provide specialised performance capabilities that traditional monohull vessels cannot.
General Dynamics subsidiary Applied Physical Sciences continues its work on environmental and ship motion forecasting for the USN.
The ship’s homeport will be at Naval Base San Diego in California.
The AUV space is seen as a growing sector with deterring and defeating near-peer competitors requiring undersea capabilities.