  • French Navy frigate gap closes as La Fayette-class upgrade programme nears completion

17th October 2023 - 08:13 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

The La Fayette-class upgrade project was approved by the DGA in May 2017 to ensure that the French Navy continued to have enough operational frigates in its inventory for the next decade. (Photo: US Navy)

The modernisation programme for three of the French Navy’s five La Fayette-class frigates will ensure the service maintains a minimum force of 15 frigates and destroyers ahead of the introduction of the new new Admiral Ronarc’h-class (FDI) frigates.

The French Navy will have more surface combatants available to it ahead of the launch of new Admiral Ronarc’h-class (FDI) frigates enter service through to 2030 after extending and modernising the life of its three La Fayette-class frigates

The third ship in the class, FS Aconit (F 713), started sea trials in October 2023 and the project has been scheduled for completion by the end of the year. The move will allow the French Navy to maintain a minimum force of 15 frigates and destroyers until the introduction of the FDI frigates will allow that number to increase slightly.

According to a spokesperson

