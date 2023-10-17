French Navy frigate gap closes as La Fayette-class upgrade programme nears completion

The La Fayette-class upgrade project was approved by the DGA in May 2017 to ensure that the French Navy continued to have enough operational frigates in its inventory for the next decade. (Photo: US Navy)

The modernisation programme for three of the French Navy’s five La Fayette-class frigates will ensure the service maintains a minimum force of 15 frigates and destroyers ahead of the introduction of the new new Admiral Ronarc’h-class (FDI) frigates.