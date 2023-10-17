French Navy frigate gap closes as La Fayette-class upgrade programme nears completion
The French Navy will have more surface combatants available to it ahead of the launch of new Admiral Ronarc’h-class (FDI) frigates enter service through to 2030 after extending and modernising the life of its three La Fayette-class frigates.
The third ship in the class, FS Aconit (F 713), started sea trials in October 2023 and the project has been scheduled for completion by the end of the year. The move will allow the French Navy to maintain a minimum force of 15 frigates and destroyers until the introduction of the FDI frigates will allow that number to increase slightly.
According to a spokesperson
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Latest Virginia-class SSN commissioned by US Navy despite increasing pressure on submarine service
USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) has become the 22nd Virginia-class submarine to enter service with the US Navy following a commissioning event on 14 October 2023.
-
Bourgainville LHA launched but future of US Navy amphibious ship procurement remains uncertain
The third America-class Landing Helicopter Assault (LHA) ship, Bourgainville (LHA 08), has been launched by Huntington Industries Ingalls (HII) shipyard but this progress comes against the backdrop of a dispute about amphibious ships within Congress and the US defence establishment.
-
Australia continues to deliver Guardian patrol boats, and it buys sea mines
A total of 17 Guardian-class patrol boats have now been commissioned, while Australia boosts defensive deterrence by renewing a sea mine capability.