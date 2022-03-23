Fincantieri keeps USN Avenger minesweepers afloat

The US Navy has awarded a contract to Fincantieri subsidiary, Fincantieri Marin Systems North America, for the maintenance of the USN’s Avenger-class minesweepers.

The programme has a potential value of more than $78 million and was awarded as part of Fincantieri's after-sales services.

The USN operates eight Avenger-class minesweepers, all of which are homeported in Bahrain and Japan.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the USN initially procured 14 vessels produced by Fincantieri and now dissolved Peterson Builders. Six have since been decommissioned.

The Navy is moving towards utilising the Littoral Combat Ship and uncrewed vessels for mine hunting purposes.

The vessels feature diesel engines produced by Isotta Fraschini Motori, also a Fincantieri subsidiary, and many were constructed at Fincantieri shipyards on the Great Lakes.

The group is also currently engaged in the construction of the USN's Constellation-class frigates.